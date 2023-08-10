Akron Fire Captain awarded for saving of 5-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron Fire Captain was awarded the EMS Distinguished Service award after saving a child’s life after a car accident.

Captain Brad Ager was awarded for conduct above and beyond the call of duty for providing life saving intervention to a 5-year-old.

Officials say Ager was first on scene to a single car accident when he found the child lying next to the damaged vehicle.

Ager determined the patient had a pulse but was not breathing and immediately began mouth to mouth resuscitation until the child began breathing again.

Officials say providing mouth to mouth resuscitation in the professional setting with no barrier device is an extremely rare occurrence.

Soon after, EMS arrived and took over care while transporting the child to the hospital.

