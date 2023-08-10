Akron police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one and hospitalized another.
Police say they responded to call for a crash at 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
The motorcycle was traveling south on The Brooklands when the driver failed to turn onto Adelaide Boulevard, police say.
The bike fell as a result and ejected both occupants.
Both riders had sustained serious injuries and were unresponsive when police arrived.
The 50-year-old operator and the 44-year-old passenger were both transported to area hospitals.
Akron police announced Thursday that the 44-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Wednesday night.
It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the accident remains under investigation.
