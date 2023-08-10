2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 1

Akron police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one and hospitalized another.
Akron police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one and hospitalized another.(Source: 19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed one and hospitalized another.

Police say they responded to call for a crash at 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle was traveling south on The Brooklands when the driver failed to turn onto Adelaide Boulevard, police say.

The bike fell as a result and ejected both occupants.

Both riders had sustained serious injuries and were unresponsive when police arrived.

The 50-year-old operator and the 44-year-old passenger were both transported to area hospitals.

Akron police announced Thursday that the 44-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Wednesday night.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

2 wanted after robbery, assault of police officer in Summit County, police say
2 wanted after robbery, assault of police officer in Summit County, police say
Summit County properties set to rise by historic amounts in 2024
Summit County property values set to rise by historic amounts in 2024
An Akron Fire Captain was awarded the EMS Distinguished Service award after saving a child’s...
Akron Fire Captain awarded for saving of 5-year-old
Diamond Ridge Construction
Attorney General Yost suing construction company for pocketing money, unfinished jobs