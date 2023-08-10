Attorney General Yost suing construction company for pocketing money, unfinished jobs
COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that he is suing an Ohio construction company for pocketing money and failing to complete construction projects.
Diamond Ridge Construction Services and its owners, Thomas Boyd and Brian Stepp, are named in the lawsuit as violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and he Ohio Home Construction Act.
Diamond Ridge specializes in home construction services out of Columbia Station, officials say.
Officials say the Attorney General’s office responded to 13 consumers who lodged complaints against Diamond Ridge for a total loss of $289,337.17 between April 2022 and March 2023.
The lawsuit seeks to have Diamond Ridge, Stepp and Boyd reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.
