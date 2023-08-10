Attorney General Yost suing construction company for pocketing money, unfinished jobs

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that he is suing an Ohio construction company for pocketing money and failing to complete construction projects.

Diamond Ridge Construction Services and its owners, Thomas Boyd and Brian Stepp, are named in the lawsuit as violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and he Ohio Home Construction Act.

Diamond Ridge specializes in home construction services out of Columbia Station, officials say.

Officials say the Attorney General’s office responded to 13 consumers who lodged complaints against Diamond Ridge for a total loss of $289,337.17 between April 2022 and March 2023.

One consumer reported the completion of their project, only to find out that a subcontractor placed a lien on their property due to non-payment from Diamond Ridge. Another individual was working with a general contractor who abruptly stopped the project, attributing the halt to Stepp and Boyd's non-payment. Others voiced their concerns over projects that remained stagnant or were started but not finished, with no refunds issued. Some consumers were forced to pay large down payments, coupled with contracts that failed to provide important details. A pattern of Stepp and Boyd failing to obtain the appropriate contractor registrations permits. In 2018, the Attorney General’s Office secured a default judgment and permanent injunction against Stepp and his home improvement company Ashley Contractors, underscoring Stepp’s prior involvement in bad activities.

The lawsuit seeks to have Diamond Ridge, Stepp and Boyd reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.

