‘Bat signal’: Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home

‘Bat signal’: Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home
'Bat signal': Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Police said two officers answered a “bat signal” to help a resident get a winged intruder out of their home.

Ofc. Potter and Ofc. Durbin were able to capture the bat and safely released them back outside in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, according to WPD.

‘Bat signal’: Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home
'Bat signal': Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home

The next day, the grateful resident sent a clever cake to the police department for the officers that said, “Thank you for going to ‘BAT’ for me!”

‘Bat signal’: Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home
'Bat signal': Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home

