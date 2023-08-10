Berea Police release dashcam video of chase through Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect who led Berea Police on a high-speed chase through Cleveland was arraigned Thursday morning.

Rashann Early was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension, and fleeing from police.

The chase started Wednesday morning near State Route 237 when officers tried to stop Early, according to police.

Police said Early fled from officers on July 22 when they tried to pull him over.

They said he had several active warrant for driving under suspension, speeding, criminal damaging, and damage to property.

Officers called off the chase after it became too dangerous for others on the interstate.

“We’re also entering a construction zone with workers so I’m going to terminate,” according to dispatch audio.

Shortly after the police stopped their pursuit, Early got off at the East 185th exit on I-90, lost control behind the wheel, and crashed into a ravine.

Early was arrested after the crash.

