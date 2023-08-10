2 Strong 4 Bullies
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - The convenience store that’s developed a cult-like following is coming to Ohio.

The first Buc-ee’s in the state will be located in Huber Heights.

The mayor of Huber Heights, Jeff Gore, made the announcement Thursday morning on his Facebook page.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches!” Mayor Gore wrote.

In the comments on the Mayor’s Facebook post, he’s asked if it’s true and he said, “I wouldn’t kid about Buc-ee’s.”

Buc-ee’s has one store in Richmond, Kentucky, and another one is coming to Smiths Grove in Western Kentucky.

The largest Buc-ee’s in the country is located in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The 74,000-square-foot travel center features 120 fuel stations, snacks, award-winning restrooms and a carwash.

There are 45 Buc-ee’s locations in the U.S. with the most in Texas.

