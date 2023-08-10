Chester Township police chief after officer accused of sex crime: ‘It hurts this community’

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Chester Township police officer is charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident with a teenager while he was on duty.

The officer is facing one count of sexual battery, which is a third-degree felony.

Chief Craig T. Young said the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving “serious allegations” against Chester Township Police Ofc. Nicholas J. Iacampo the evening of Aug. 6.

The court documents show the incident took place on Wilson Mills Road. Young confirmed these allegations involved a 16-year-old girl.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Chester Township Police Department, said Young, and an investigation was immediately launched.

“It hurts, it hurts our officers, it hurts this community,” said Chief Young.

Iacampo was in Chardon Municipal Court Monday morning. He was released on bond.

Young stated the Chester Township Police Department first collaborated with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office before requesting assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a third-party investigation.

“It became pretty apparent early on that we were going to need to bring in an independent third party investigator and we reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office,” said Young.

Iacampo has been with the police department for four years.

He was one of the officers who pulled a semi-conscious man from a burning car in Chester Township on June 28.

He was also a temporary patrol officer for West Geauga Local Schools the second quarter of the year.

“There is no evidence or information to show that anything inappropriate occurred when he was assigned to West Geauga Schools,” said Young.

Chief Young said he hopes the actions of one person doesn’t hurt the department’s reputation within the community.

“This is something that’s going to take awhile to get over and it should. We will recover. We will move forward and we are going to show our community that we are the police department that they want us to be and that we should be,” said Young.

Iacampo was placed under paid administrative leave pending the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation’s outcome.

Court documents showed Iacampo’s bond was listed as $50,000 with 10% surety.

That 10% bond and bond fee was posted on Aug. 7, according to court records.

Iacampo’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 under Judge Mark Wiest.

Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo (Chester Township Police dash cam)

