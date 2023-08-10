2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Chinese fentanyl cartel ordered to pay Akron family $18M by judge

Ruling is first-of-it’s kind to go after overseas fentanyl producers
Thomas "Tommy" Rauh died in 2015 of a fentanyl overdose. This week, his family was awarded $18...
Thomas "Tommy" Rauh died in 2015 of a fentanyl overdose. This week, his family was awarded $18 million by a Summit County judge against the Chinese producer of fentanyl, Zheng.(Source: Rauh family)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Wednesday, it was announced a Summit County judge ruled in favor of the Rauh family, who’s son died of a fentanyl overdose in 2015, and ordered a Chinese cartel to pay $18 million.

Related: Father who lost son to overdose urges government to take action on surge in fentanyl supply

Thomas “Tommy” Rauh became addicted to prescription opioids after a rollerblading accident, which then led to him using heroin.

According to his father James Rauh, Tommy tried to overcome the addiction but took a fatal dose in 2015, laced with fentanyl.

The fentanyl that killed Tommy was traced to, and produced by, the Zheng drug trafficking cartel in China.

“Our son Tommy was stolen from us,” Rauh said. “He never stood a chance against the incredibly potent poison provided by the Zhengs. All for what? The reckless and malicious greed of the Zheng cartel. To save American lives, we must stop the foreign manufacturers and traffickers of illegal fentanyl and hold them accountable.”

The judgement awarded the family $15 million for the wrongful death claim, $1 million for the survivorship claim and $2 million for punitive damages.

That judgement is the maximum allowed under Ohio law although Magistrate Judge Kandi S. O’Connor indicated that it was inadequate.

“The Court further finds that the Defendants acted with conscious disregard and malice for their actions in relation to the wrongful death of Rauh,” Judge Michael wrote.

The order to pay the $18 million was signed by Summit County Judge Kathryn Michael.

Whether the Zheng cartel will ever actually pay the $18 million, bases in communist China, remains to be seen.

James Rauh used his son’s death to drive change and accountability in the fentanyl crisis by creating Families Against Fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

A power pole was brought down on Payne Avenue early Thursday morning.
Cleveland power pole knocked over by semi truck, outages reported
Cleveland power pole knocked over by semi truck, outages reported
Cleveland power pole knocked over by semi truck, outages reported
Kyle Jackson killed
Cleveland star basketball player remembered after being shot and killed on his birthday
‘Bat signal’: Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home
‘Bat signal’: Wadsworth police officer take winged intruder out of home