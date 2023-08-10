Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby animal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now is your chance to meet the youngest resident of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Staff announced Wednesday the birth of a baby pygmy slow loris, an endangered species.

There’s no word on the youngster’s name just yet.

First time parents, Nova and Asiago, are well and bonding with the baby.

The zoo says guests can find the family in the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.