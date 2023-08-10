2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby animal

New Cleveland zoo baby
(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now is your chance to meet the youngest resident of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Staff announced Wednesday the birth of a baby pygmy slow loris, an endangered species.

There’s no word on the youngster’s name just yet.

First time parents, Nova and Asiago, are well and bonding with the baby.

The zoo says guests can find the family in the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building.

