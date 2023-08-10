Cleveland power pole knocked over by semi truck, outages reported

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A power pole was brought down on Payne Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police say a semi truck knocked over a power pole and lines around 3:12 a.m..

Cleveland Public Power has been dispatched to the scene, police officials say.

An outage has been reported in the area. Power is expected to return by 7 a.m..

Police say the semi truck took off after striking the pole.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.