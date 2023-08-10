Cleveland star basketball player remembered after being shot and killed on his birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 20-year-old man shot and killed on his birthday, has already found forgiveness in her heart for his killer.

Kyle Jackson of Cleveland was gunned down on Sunday morning August 6, when someone fired into a crowd of people at a block party near Knowles and Euclid in East Cleveland. Jackson’s mother was told he was headed to his car to leave, because a fight reportedly had broken out between a few females. Jackson was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Jackson was well known in the community as a star basketball player at his Alma Mater, John Hay High School in Cleveland, he also graduated from the Early College Program with honors, then he went on to play basketball at Penn State Shenango for two seasons. The Cleveland native moved back home to attend Cleveland State where he was hired as a student assistant for the men’s basketball program this year. Jackson also volunteered at recreation centers and other youth programs in Cleveland, sharing his talent and inspiration.

Kendra Howell was Kyle Jackson’s mother, “I’m grateful for the time that I had him, and I’m grateful that I was his mom.”

Holloway says she’s depending on her strong faith to get her through the unthinkable loss of her son. Holloway expressed concern to her son before he went out over the weekend, but he reassured her that along with his friends, if they spotted trouble they would leave, “He’s like Mom, I’ve been in Shaker and people have pulled guns out, I’ve been at Solon and they play ball with guns. He’s like they’re everywhere. The only way for me to stay clear is if I stay in the house and then he told me, I don’t want to live in fear.”

Holloway, a school principal says she doesn’t believe her son was a target because he never had a gun, and he’s never been in trouble with the law, “He had the purest heart ever, he meant nobody any harm. He was such a good person. He didn’t like confrontation.”

Jackson’s goal according to his mother was to work as a college basketball coach one day. Holloway choked up realizing it’s no longer her son’s dreams, but possibly his legacy that will have an impact on others, encouraging them to live right and put the guns down, “We need to find out why these kids feel they need guns. Let’s go back to conversations and talking about things.”

The Cleveland mother tells 19 News as she prepares to bury her son, she wished she could hug him one more time, and as for the person who took his life, “I forgive you.”

19 News reached out to the East Cleveland Police trying to find out the status of the investigation. The victim’s family says no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim’s mother also says the Cleveland Cavaliers called her and offered to pay for the repast, where the family and others gather to break bread following the burial. The Cavaliers also asked for permission to use Kyle Jackson’s initials on jerseys for the Hoops After Dark Program so that they can honor his legacy in the near future, according to his mother.

Visitation services for Kyle Jackson will be held on Friday, August 11th, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Cummings & Davis Funeral Home (13201 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112).

A wake will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Morning Star Baptist Church (10250 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44104). The funeral service will follow on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the same location. The repast will be held at the Glenville Recreation Center. His family says he loved his city so they wanted to keep his memorial tributes in Cleveland. Calling hours are on Friday.

