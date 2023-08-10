SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The life of a family’s dog was claimed in an apartment fire, the South Euclid Fire Department confirmed.

The fire happened the morning of Aug. 8, according to SEFD.

SEFD said no one else was home at the time of the fire.

The blaze was contained to the resident’s bedroom because they kept their bedroom door closed, according to SEPD.

“It has been documented that a common hollow framed door can hold back 45 minutes of heat and smoke. This was the case in this fire, see the photos to show this being true. It is best practice to sleep with bedroom doors closed and if smoke or fire conditions happen shut the door behind you,” SEPD stated.

Dog dies in South Euclid apartment fire (South Euclid Fire Department)

