Guardians hang on to beat Blue Jays 4-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie Brayan Rocchio had 2 doubles and 2 RBI as the Cleveland Guardians nipped Toronto 4-3 Thursday afternoon, splitting the 4-game series.

“It’ll be interesting to see where it goes,” manager Terry Francona said of Rocchio, “because he kinda has all the tools.”

Rocchio filled in at third base for Jose Ramirez, who served as the DH.

One double's good, so how about two?



Brayan Rocchio rips it to the corner in right to tack on another run for the Guardians! #ForTheLand | @rocchio05 pic.twitter.com/T9MCUPzZ6Q — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 10, 2023

Reliever Trevor Stephan worked out of a key 7th-inning bases-loaded jam to preserve the lead, setting up Emmanuel Clase for his 31st save of the season.

That 7th inning included an ejection of Toronto outfielder George Springer for arguing a 3rd-strike call.

George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected after this called strike three and they were LIVID pic.twitter.com/U5kUdc7zzv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

Another rookie, Jose Tena, started at shortstop; he collected 2 hits and drove in a run.

“The focus was just to make good contact,” Tena said, “and everything else will take care of itself. It’s gonna be a special present for my mom.”

Congratulations on your first hit, José Tena 👏



The rookie shortstop ties the game for the @CleGuardians at one apiece with a base knock to center! #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/OBI4UeyvHY — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 10, 2023

Starter Noah Syndergaard went 5.2 innings, striking out 5.

The teams combined for just 13 runs in the 4-game set. Each team won a game 1-0.

Cleveland is now 56-60 on the season and will hit the road for a 3-game weekend series in Tampa followed by 2 games in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.