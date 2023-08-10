2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians hang on to beat Blue Jays 4-3

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie Brayan Rocchio had 2 doubles and 2 RBI as the Cleveland Guardians nipped Toronto 4-3 Thursday afternoon, splitting the 4-game series.

“It’ll be interesting to see where it goes,” manager Terry Francona said of Rocchio, “because he kinda has all the tools.”

Rocchio filled in at third base for Jose Ramirez, who served as the DH.

Reliever Trevor Stephan worked out of a key 7th-inning bases-loaded jam to preserve the lead, setting up Emmanuel Clase for his 31st save of the season.

That 7th inning included an ejection of Toronto outfielder George Springer for arguing a 3rd-strike call.

Another rookie, Jose Tena, started at shortstop; he collected 2 hits and drove in a run.

“The focus was just to make good contact,” Tena said, “and everything else will take care of itself. It’s gonna be a special present for my mom.”

Starter Noah Syndergaard went 5.2 innings, striking out 5.

The teams combined for just 13 runs in the 4-game set. Each team won a game 1-0.

Cleveland is now 56-60 on the season and will hit the road for a 3-game weekend series in Tampa followed by 2 games in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer gestures as he crosses the plate on a home run against the...
Blue Jays use Springer’s solo homer and Gausman’s 6 strikeouts to beat Guardians 1-0
Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee pitches to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning...
Bibee pitches 7 strong innings, Laureano gets RBI in Cleveland debut as Guards edge Blue Jays 1-0
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief...
Biggio’s homer sends Blue Jays to 3-1 win over Guardians after Ryu exits with knee injury
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) exchange...
MLB suspends players, managers following Guardians-White Sox brawl