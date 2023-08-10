Lorain Port Authority to close parking lot near Mile Long Pier starting at dusk

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Mile Long Pier’s north parking lot will from now on close starting at dusk after the Lorain Port and Finance Authority Wednesday announced the change.

The new policy was a joint decision between the Authority, the Lorain Police Department and Oasis Marinas. In a statement also released on Facebook, the authority explained marina slip holders will still be able to access the area.

In an interview with 19 News, executive director for the port authority Tom Brown said late-night incidents at the parking area have lost control.

“Reports of people being loud and illegal activities, drinking, et cetera,” he said. “And it escalated into a shooting incident and we just can’t have that.”

Thoughts from those who visited the park Thursday were mixed.

“They just get into things they shouldn’t be getting into,” said one person who chose to remain anonymous in relation to the late-night activity.

“It’s going to make a lot of people mad, I believe,” said Dave Spaich, who was riding his bicycle along the pier.

A third person who also chose to remain anonymous added that “they’re not going to park all the way somewhere else and then walk down here. I don’t think people will come here then.”

The Port Authority’s statement also explains their changes to the parking policy don’t imply that the pier itself will close earlier. The visitors who spoke to 19 News today hope the new parking policy doesn’t become a long-term solution.

“I hope not. I’ve been coming for many many years and have never done this before,” one said.

Brown explained the Port Authority is considering other changes as well. “We’re going to invest a large amount of capital into a permanent gate,” he explained. “It’ll be open all day, and it’ll close at dusk.”

19 News also reached out to the Lorain Police Department and Oasis Marinas for a comment. The police department did not make itself available Thursday, while an Oasis representative referred 19 News to the Lorain Port and Finance Authority’s Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.