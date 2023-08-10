2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Next risk of storms later tomorrow

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern for Ohio as several disturbances will be impacting us. One rolled through last night. We have isolated showers in the forecast the first half of today. We will see more sun this afternoon. High temperatures generally around 80 degrees. It is fairly humid today. We clear out tonight. A light wind will allow some overnight temperatures to fall into the 50s. A warm front approaches the area tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast tomorrow afternoon and through Friday night. We kept Saturday mostly dry for now. More scattered showers and storms Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

80 to 83 degrees area wide at 5:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight; unsettled Friday night into Saturday
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight; unsettled Friday night into Saturday
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight; unsettled Friday night into Saturday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; rain develops late tonight
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; rain develops late tonight
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; rain develops late tonight
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; rain develops late tonight