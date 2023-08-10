Northeast Ohio Weather: Next risk of storms later tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern for Ohio as several disturbances will be impacting us. One rolled through last night. We have isolated showers in the forecast the first half of today. We will see more sun this afternoon. High temperatures generally around 80 degrees. It is fairly humid today. We clear out tonight. A light wind will allow some overnight temperatures to fall into the 50s. A warm front approaches the area tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast tomorrow afternoon and through Friday night. We kept Saturday mostly dry for now. More scattered showers and storms Saturday evening.

