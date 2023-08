CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a scrimmage Saturday and head coach Ryan Day admits “some” lineup decisions will be made based on that scrimmage.

🏈 On the scrimmage set for Saturday: "This week is a defining week for us." - Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/iZIBl0yYhd — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 9, 2023

Day has still not announced a starting QB.

The Buckeyes open the season Sept. 2 at Indiana on CBS (3:30 p.m.)

