Republic Steel mill in Canton closing its doors for now

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a press release from Grupo Simec, it will be indefinitely shutting down its steelmaking operations at its Republic Steel mills in Canton, Ohio, and Lackawanna, N.Y.

During the idling, Republic Steel’s U.S. customers will be served via Grupo Simec’s state-of-the-art steel mill in Tlaxcala, Mexico. U.S. customers will experience no interruption in service, according to press release from the company.

As a result of the consolidation, about 500 Republic Steel employees will be furloughed indefinitely.

According to Jaime Vigil, Republic Steel board member and executive advisor, Grupo Simec exhausted every additional potential option besides idling these two operations. “We’re facing an extremely challenging SBQ market in the U.S., with competitive market pricing and decreased demand,” said Vigil. “At the same time, we’ve had to deal with increasing input costs on all raw materials, consumables, and labor, all as a result of the inflationary environment in the U.S. over the past year.”

“This isn’t an easy decision,” said Vigil. “But we feel it’s the only way for us to continue to serve our U.S. customer base with an ongoing and reliable supply of product, including leaded steel, and to do so at a competitive price point. Ultimately, we’re responsible to our shareholders and our customers. We’re simply doing what needs to be done to meet our responsibilities.”

Vigil recognized Republic Steel employees for their tremendous efforts.

“Republic Steel employees are hard-working and dedicated,” Vigil said. “Their roots date back to the late 1800s. They’re an important reason this company has been a leader in this industry for so long. And we thank them for their important contributions.”

The United Steel Workers Local 1200 in Canton had no comment about the closure.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.