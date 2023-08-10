Summit County property values set to rise by historic amounts in 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Fiscal Office sent out flyers and letters in the mail announcing property values in Summit County are set to rise in 2024.

The Ohio Department of Taxation ordered a 34% increase countywide for Summit County.

“I think it’s reasonable to have small increases annually, bi-annually, tri-annually. I think it’s unreasonable to come out and have a 30, 40, 50 percent increase,” said Anthony Karam, who invests in properties across Summit County.

“We analyze properties based on what the cash flow is and if more of that cash is going to county taxes rent has to go up, the value of the property has to go down, or the investment might just not make sense,” Karam said.

In this update from the Summit County Fiscal officer Kristen Scalise, it states: “I understand the potential financial impact this triennial update may have on our community.”

Karam says this will impact renters as well.

“It’s just going to be another driver for rent increase... Profit margin is shrinking and shrinking and we have to pass that cost along somewhere.”

