2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County property values set to rise by historic amounts in 2024

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Fiscal Office sent out flyers and letters in the mail announcing property values in Summit County are set to rise in 2024.

The Ohio Department of Taxation ordered a 34% increase countywide for Summit County.

“I think it’s reasonable to have small increases annually, bi-annually, tri-annually. I think it’s unreasonable to come out and have a 30, 40, 50 percent increase,” said Anthony Karam, who invests in properties across Summit County.

“We analyze properties based on what the cash flow is and if more of that cash is going to county taxes rent has to go up, the value of the property has to go down, or the investment might just not make sense,” Karam said.

In this update from the Summit County Fiscal officer Kristen Scalise, it states: “I understand the potential financial impact this triennial update may have on our community.”

Karam says this will impact renters as well.

“It’s just going to be another driver for rent increase... Profit margin is shrinking and shrinking and we have to pass that cost along somewhere.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

An Akron Fire Captain was awarded the EMS Distinguished Service award after saving a child’s...
Akron Fire Captain awarded for saving of 5-year-old
Diamond Ridge Construction
Attorney General Yost suing construction company for pocketing money, unfinished jobs
Chinese fentanyl cartel ordered to pay Akron family $18M by judge
Chinese fentanyl cartel ordered to pay Akron family $18M by judge
Thomas "Tommy" Rauh died in 2015 of a fentanyl overdose. This week, his family was awarded $18...
Chinese fentanyl cartel ordered to pay Akron family $18M by judge