Trial continues for Strongsville teen charged with murder in deadly crash

By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman is on trial for the murder after a crash that claimed the lives of two young men.

Each one of their families was present in the courtroom.

Prosecutors say, Mackenzie Shirilla, 17 years old at the time, was driving at a high speed when police say she lost control of the car. She and two passengers crashed into a building on Alameda Dr. in Strongsville.

Prosecutors argue the crash was intentional. They say Shirilla intended to kill her boyfriend Dominic Russo, and a friend Davion Flanagan, who was the second passenger in the car. However, the defense argues Shirilla never intended to kill anyone.

Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the Columbia Church of God in Columbia Station, several days before the accident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

