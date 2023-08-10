2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police warn of ecstasy, meth pills disguised to look like candy

By Colton Molesky and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police issued a warning Tuesday after two drug busts turned up pills disguised to look like candy.

Officers say this summer they confiscated ecstasy and meth pills shaped like Homer Simpson, along with Netflix and Facebook logos.

“They look like candy, really, almost like a Smarties candy with different colors and symbols on them such as Homer Simpson’s face or the Netflix symbol or the Facebook symbol,” said Capt. Jerry Vogel.

The first bust happened the morning of June 15, when officers found a 36-year-old Cleveland man sleeping in a car.

Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered hundreds of the pills and a couple of guns. The man was arrested.

On July 28, an officer found “a cornucopia of suspected illegal narcotics “ during a traffic stop, according to police.

Police say the drugs included MDMA, meth, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, and other prescription pills.

A 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

Vogel says hotels in the area, like the West Spring Inn where these busts happened, have become unfortunate hotbeds for this type of activity.

“We see, unfortunately, a large number of guns, drugs, prostitution, things like that; we really target those hotels in Westlake,” said Vogel.

He also suggests parents sit down and discuss the dangerous substances out in the area, not trusting the packaging of an item of face value.

“I just wanted the public to know that these are out there, in case a parent runs into these at their house, they know what they’re looking for,” said Vogel. “Talk to your kids about it because if someone offers you a piece of candy, think twice about it, it could be something that you’re unaware of.”

