Willoughby firefighters save owl ‘whoo’ got tangled in soccer net

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl ‘whoo’ got tangled up in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission the afternoon of Aug. 9.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, according to WFD.

An ODNR sent a wildlife officer who took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, WFD said.

