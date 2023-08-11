2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday

Strong storms possible this weekend
Strong storms possible this weekend(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While most of the day will be dry on Friday, the latest data does bring in a round of storms into northeast Ohio after 4:00 p.m.

Some storms may be strong.

If there are storms near downtown at 7:30 p.m., this will impact the Cleveland Browns pre-season game against the Commanders.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s on Friday.

Occasional storms will continue through early Saturday morning.

The BIG thing to watch tomorrow will be what happens in the morning/early afternoon.

There will be a few showers/clouds tomorrow morning, and we need that cloud cover to clear out in order for the afternoon storms to fire up and become stronger.

Any time after 1 P.M. tomorrow through sunset storms could fire up on the strong/severe side.

Sunday will be the “pick day” of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: A few storms early this evening; more storms late Friday afternoon

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: A few storms early this evening; more storms late Friday afternoon
Northeast Ohio Weather: Next risk of storms later tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Next risk of storms later tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Next risk of storms later tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Next risk of storms later tomorrow
80 to 83 degrees area wide at 5:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight; unsettled Friday night into Saturday