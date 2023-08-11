19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While most of the day will be dry on Friday, the latest data does bring in a round of storms into northeast Ohio after 4:00 p.m.

Some storms may be strong.

If there are storms near downtown at 7:30 p.m., this will impact the Cleveland Browns pre-season game against the Commanders.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s on Friday.

Occasional storms will continue through early Saturday morning.

The BIG thing to watch tomorrow will be what happens in the morning/early afternoon.

There will be a few showers/clouds tomorrow morning, and we need that cloud cover to clear out in order for the afternoon storms to fire up and become stronger.

Any time after 1 P.M. tomorrow through sunset storms could fire up on the strong/severe side.

Sunday will be the “pick day” of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

