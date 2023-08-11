2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

80-year-old Cleveland man goes missing from Wickliffe hotel

Fred Richmond
Fred Richmond(CLEVELAND POLICE)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for help locating an 80-year-old man who was last seen at a hotel in Wickliffe, Ohio on Tuesday.

Police said Fred Richmond drove away from the hotel located on Ridge Hills Drive around Noon on August 8 in a blue Jeep Compass and hasn’t been seen since.

Mr. Richmond is 5′10″ tall, weighs 140 LBS, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black/tan jacket, and dark blue jeans.

Please call police if you see or know the whereabouts of Mr. Richmond.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Duo break into Cleveland night club, steal money, police say
Duo break into Cleveland night club, steal money, police say
Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say
Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say
Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say
Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say
A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
West Park pizza shop owner claims man posed as food bank to get free pizza