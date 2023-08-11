80-year-old Cleveland man goes missing from Wickliffe hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for help locating an 80-year-old man who was last seen at a hotel in Wickliffe, Ohio on Tuesday.

Police said Fred Richmond drove away from the hotel located on Ridge Hills Drive around Noon on August 8 in a blue Jeep Compass and hasn’t been seen since.

Mr. Richmond is 5′10″ tall, weighs 140 LBS, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black/tan jacket, and dark blue jeans.

Please call police if you see or know the whereabouts of Mr. Richmond.

