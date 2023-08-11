Akron Police: Arrest made in connection to teen girl found dead in alley

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to the death of a teenage girl found in an alley.

Akron Police previously said the victim, identified as 13-year-old Melanie Elkins, was found lying in Minordy Place behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington St. around 12:55 p.m. on June 12.

Melanie Elkins (Source: Gofundme)

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said investigations led detectives to identifying a person of interest as 30-year-old Keith Earley.

Miller confirmed police tracked Earley to Mansfield, where he was taken into custody without incident.

APD confirmed they charged Earley with abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime and obstructing official business.

Earley is currently booked in the Summit County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

