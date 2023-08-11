Cleveland Browns preseason game delayed by lightning
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns preseason game on Aug. 11 has been delayed by lightning.
The matchup against the Washington Commanders in Cleveland Browns Stadium was originally slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
The new start time has yet to be announced.
Tonight's kickoff time has been delayed due to weather. We'll keep you posted with any updates.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2023
