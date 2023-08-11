Cleveland Browns preseason game delayed by lightning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns preseason game on Aug. 11 has been delayed by lightning.

The matchup against the Washington Commanders in Cleveland Browns Stadium was originally slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

The new start time has yet to be announced.

Tonight's kickoff time has been delayed due to weather. We'll keep you posted with any updates. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2023

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki | AP)

