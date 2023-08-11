2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns preseason game delayed by lightning

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns preseason game on Aug. 11 has been delayed by lightning.

[ Click here for the latest 19 News First Alert Forecast ]

The matchup against the Washington Commanders in Cleveland Browns Stadium was originally slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

The new start time has yet to be announced.

[ Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘not even sure’ how much he’ll play Friday ]

[ Cleveland releases parking and Muni-Lot rules, restrictions for Browns game ]

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) enters the field during player introductions...
Report: Browns sign veteran DT Shelby Harris
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a break during drills at the NFL football...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘not even sure’ how much he’ll play Friday
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
Reports: Kareem Hunt deal with Saints falls through
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Surgeries for Browns defensive ends Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas