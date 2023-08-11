Cleveland City Council calls for curfew to curb crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gun battle took place on Mandalay Avenue in Collinwood with almost 100 rounds squeezed off and at least ten guns used...

Another incident at a Collinwood gas station where police arrested a dozen juveniles in a seemingly random attack...

And now, Councilman Mike Polensek, the Chairman of the Safety Committee, has said, “Quit callin’ em kids... They’re terrorists. They’re terrorizing our neighborhoods.”

Much of the crime is committed by juveniles, including the Kia Boyz, a group stealing cars sometimes with tragic results, a fatal crash killing a young woman and putting her cousin in the ICU.

Despite this, curfew violations are rare in 2023.

“C’mon now. Really? Really?!” said Polensek of the juvenile curfew violations so far this year. “Thirty-two in the entire city and we have these fools running our streets all night. That’s not the way to police our city.”

Polensek says council has put the laws on the books and now it’s time for the Bibb Administration to administer justice.

“They’re not enforcing (the laws). said Polensek. “We passed these laws years ago just for this reason.”

Councilman Polensek also wants nuisance laws enforced to shut down a couple hundred problem locations in the city.

