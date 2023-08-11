2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Fire: Body found in Cuyahoga River

The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a body found in the Cuyahoga River Friday.
The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a body found in the Cuyahoga River Friday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a body found in the Cuyahoga River Friday.

Fire officials say the call came in around 11:19 a.m. for a body floating in the river.

The body was found in the area of of Columbus Road and Riverbed Street.

Officials have not identified the individual.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Fire and Police officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Mayor Justin Bibb declared August 11 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony day in honor of the group that...
Cleveland names Aug. 11 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony day
Keith Earley
Akron Police: Arrest made in connection to teen girl found dead in alley
I-71 northbound is closed Friday morning after an early crash.
I-71 NB restricted at SR-18 after traffic causes truck accident
Fred Richmond
80-year-old Cleveland man goes missing from Wickliffe hotel