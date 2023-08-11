Cleveland Fire: Body found in Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a body found in the Cuyahoga River Friday.

Fire officials say the call came in around 11:19 a.m. for a body floating in the river.

The body was found in the area of of Columbus Road and Riverbed Street.

Officials have not identified the individual.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Fire and Police officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

