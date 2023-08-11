Cleveland releases parking and Muni-Lot rules, restrictions for Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland released Muni Lot parking and traffic restrictions that are in effect in downtown Cleveland for each Brown’s home football game.

For the Aug. 11 game against the Washington Commanders, parking restrictions are in place from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Look for signs attached to posts, poles, and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be paid at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Road.

Municipal Lot Times and Reminders

The East Muni Lot will open at 12 noon. The West Muni Lot will open at 5 p.m.

If you plan to travel to the Muni Lot for tailgating, plan to arrive early. Traffic overflow will be directed to the industrial area beginning at East 38th Street and King Avenue. Motorists will be instructed by members of the Bureau of Traffic to line up on King Avenue eastbound to east 40th Street, then south on East 40th Street, and west on Lakeside Avenue. Motorists awaiting entry to the lot shall not congregate on East 9th Street, the Shoreway, the South Marginal, East 55th Street nor St. Clair Avenue as these streets are thoroughfares and must be left unrestricted.

Motorists awaiting entry to the Muni Lot are reminded to be respectful of driveways and private property, to avoid disrupting traffic patterns and to park legally.

Municipal Parking Lot Tailgating Rules and Regulations

The following are rules and regulations for tailgating activities in the municipal lot for all 2022 Cleveland Browns home games. The list of rules and regulations will be distributed to all vehicles upon entering the lot as well as posted on various signs.

1. No open pit fires

2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)

3. No alcohol

4. Saving spaces prohibited

5. You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy

6. No in/out privileges

7. All litter must be dispensed in trash containers

8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

10. No private latrines

11. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Violation of these rules may result in fines and ejection from the premises.

Lot Operation and Fees

During regular weekend home games, the municipal lot opens promptly at 5 a.m. For evening games, the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon for game-day vehicles while the western portion of the lot will not be open to game-day parking until 5 p.m. No large vehicles (motorhomes, RVs, buses, etc.) will be allowed in the previously mentioned lots before designated start times.

The fee to park in the municipal lot is $30 dollars per space. You will be charged for all spaces that you occupy. Cleveland Police will not permit vehicles to line up or stage on the Shoreway before game time.

Alcohol and Safety

Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. If you plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure that you have a designated driver. Always exercise caution and if you see something, please say something. The Cleveland Police non-emergency number is 216-621-1234.

Sanitation

Portable restrooms, trash cans, and dumpsters will be available. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot.

