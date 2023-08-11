2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo break into Cleveland night club, steal money, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a night club and stealing money, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The crime happened at Belinda’s Night Club at 9613 Madison Ave. at 5:30 a.m. on July 18, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo break into Cleveland night club, steal money, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-217033 with your tips.

