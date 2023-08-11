Duo break into Cleveland night club, steal money, police say
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a night club and stealing money, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.
The crime happened at Belinda’s Night Club at 9613 Madison Ave. at 5:30 a.m. on July 18, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-217033 with your tips.
