Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of taking advantage of a victim who accidentally left his wallet behind at a gas station are wanted for using the stolen credit cards, Euclid Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The crime happened at the Shell gas station on North Lakeland Boulevard at 8 p.m. on July 29, according to police.

Police said the two suspects stole the wallet, gambled, and made purchases with the victim’s cards.

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspects shared by the Euclid Police Department.

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this crime, call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505.

Reference report #23-04468 with your tips.

