2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

GRAPHIC: Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing, sexually assaulting woman

Preston Anderson
Preston Anderson(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: This story contains graphic details of torture and sexual assault. Viewer discretion is advised.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced an indictment against a man accused of brutally torturing and sexually assaulting a woman in Cleveland.

The indictment of the man, 39-year-old Preston Anderson, comes following an incident where he is accused of causing serious harm to a 41-year-old woman over the course of two days in an apartment near E. 75th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Anderson poured boiling canola oil onto the victim, who suffered third-degree burns on multiple parts of her body as a result.

The criminal complaint filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court details the victim suffered two fractured ribs, a fractured cheek bone and a fractured nose after being kicked and punched by Anderson.

The criminal complaint also says Anderson did not allow the victim to eat, drink, or go to the bathroom throughout that time span while sexually assaulting her three times.

The victim, who also received bruising on her neck after being strangled, was able to escape by going to the apartment’s security and hiding in a bathroom.

O’Malley said the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries while Anderson fled the scene.

Police arrested Anderson on Aug. 1.

Anderson now faces 18 charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas:

  • 4 counts of rape
  • 1 count of attempted rape
  • 2 counts of kidnapping
  • 7 counts of felonious assault
  • 2 counts of strangulation
  • 1 count of domestic violence
  • 1 count of retaliation

Anderson will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a body found in the Cuyahoga River Friday.
Cleveland Fire: Body found in Cuyahoga River
Mayor Justin Bibb declared August 11 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony day in honor of the group that...
Cleveland names Aug. 11 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony day
Keith Earley
Akron Police: Arrest made in connection to teen girl found dead in alley
I-71 northbound is closed Friday morning after an early crash.
I-71 NB restricted at SR-18 after traffic causes truck accident