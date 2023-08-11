2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-71 NB restricted at SR-18 after traffic causes truck accident

I-71 northbound is closed Friday morning after an early crash.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The right lane on I-71 northbound at ST-18 is closed Friday morning after an early crash.

Montville police say I-71 northbound was closed first at 11:15 p.m. due to a semi truck trailer fire.

Officials say Montville police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina fire and Life Support team were all on scene to work the fire.

At 2:15 a.m. Friday I-71 northbound closed at US-224 west due to a crash, OHGO officials say.

Police say it closed due to a serious injury crash involving a semi truck stopped in traffic.

As of 6:20 a.m. OHGO reports traffic is down to one lane.

Fred Richmond
80-year-old Cleveland man goes missing from Wickliffe hotel
Duo break into Cleveland night club, steal money, police say
Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say
Duo gambles, makes purchases with stolen wallet, Euclid police say
