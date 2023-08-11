I-71 NB restricted at SR-18 after traffic causes truck accident
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The right lane on I-71 northbound at ST-18 is closed Friday morning after an early crash.
Montville police say I-71 northbound was closed first at 11:15 p.m. due to a semi truck trailer fire.
Officials say Montville police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina fire and Life Support team were all on scene to work the fire.
At 2:15 a.m. Friday I-71 northbound closed at US-224 west due to a crash, OHGO officials say.
Police say it closed due to a serious injury crash involving a semi truck stopped in traffic.
As of 6:20 a.m. OHGO reports traffic is down to one lane.
