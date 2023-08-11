I-71 NB restricted at SR-18 after traffic causes truck accident

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The right lane on I-71 northbound at ST-18 is closed Friday morning after an early crash.

Montville police say I-71 northbound was closed first at 11:15 p.m. due to a semi truck trailer fire.

Officials say Montville police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina fire and Life Support team were all on scene to work the fire.

At 2:15 a.m. Friday I-71 northbound closed at US-224 west due to a crash, OHGO officials say.

Police say it closed due to a serious injury crash involving a semi truck stopped in traffic.

As of 6:20 a.m. OHGO reports traffic is down to one lane.

