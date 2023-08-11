Mentor native with ties to Hawaii reacts to heartbreaking wildfires

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor native Debbie Gladsih has vacationed in Hawaii since the 1980s. She’s made wonderful memories with her family in Maui, Lahaina. Sadly, the village has been wiped out by recent wildfires.

“It’s so incredibly sad. It’s not just the loss of the buildings it’s the loss of the history,” said Gladish. The Hawaiian people are very proud people of their history. There is a courthouse and an old temple. There are all sorts of things that you don’t even realize that the Hawaiian people celebrate that is now gone.”

Authorities in Maui County confirmed two additional fatalities late Thursday night from the wildfires, bringing the death toll to at least 55 people.

“The locals aren’t wealthy people most of them. They are people who have lost their homes. And their jobs. I don’t know how you don’t recover from that. I just can’t even imagine.”

Gladish is heading to Hawaii in February. She’s not planning on canceling her trip. For those looking to travel now to Hawaii, there’s a chance you may have to reschedule.

Emily Kaplan owns Avanti Travel Co. LLC. She advises what people should do if they need to cancel their trip.

“It’s always important to book travel insurance. This is why we guide people to do so. You definitely want to reach out to that travel insurance supplier and they can definitely guide you through that process and you could get a refund or rebook your trip for later,” said Kaplan. I would have you reach out to all the people you have booked through individually. The airline, hotel, any of your tours, and each process will likely be a little different. Some people may give you a refund some may not,” said Kaplan.

The American Red Cross Northeast Ohio says one of their employees is on their way to Hawaii to help.

