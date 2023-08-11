Suspects break into CMSD school, steal forklift, skid steer, Cleveland Police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of men are accused of breaking into a school Clark School and stealing a forklift and a skid steer, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The crime happened on Aug. 6 at Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Clark Elementary School, according to police.

As the suspects drove these machines down Train Avenue, one of them crashed and flipped the forklift before limping away, police stated.

Police said the other suspect drove the skid steer down Cantor Avenue and then north of West 53rd Street towards Walworth Avenue.

The men came from the 3000 block of West 51st Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 if you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

