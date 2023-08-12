2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible

(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Showers and storms from time to time today may become strong or severe as highs top in the lower 80s.

Skies begin to clear throughout a muggy night as lows bottom out in the mid 60s.

Sunday will live up to its name as temperatures peak in the low 80s.

Fair skies Sunday night will allow lows in the mid 60s.

Expect on and off showers and storms on Monday as highs approach 80.

Tuesday features a slight risk of morning rain with highs in the mid 70s.

Under mainly sunny skies on Wednesday look for highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

