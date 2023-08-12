Browns and Commanders battle on lakefront

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Washington used two second quarter touchdowns to get a 14-2 lead at the half.

Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell hit Johan Dotson for a 26-yard touchdown early in the quarter, capping off a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Later in the quarter a familiar face to Browns fans authored another scoring drive for Washington. Jacoby Brissett finished an 8-play, 89 yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Commanders up 14-2.

The Browns lead Washington 2-0 after the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Andrew Wylie was called for holding in the end zone which is a safety.

The score came moments after a Browns drive stalled inside the Washington five. The first team offense drove 12 plays to the Commanders 1-yard line, but back-to-back run plays were stuffed. Demetric Felton was stuffed on a third down carry, then John Kelly, Jr. was denied the end zone.

Deshaun Watson played only the first drive, finishing 3-3 for 12 yards, he also ran the ball three times for 20 yards.

