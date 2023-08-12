2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns LB Jacob Phillips tears pectoral muscle, will miss entire season

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) in action during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The linebacker corps for the Cleveland Browns are now thinned down after starting LB Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Friday’s preseason game against the Commanders.

The news broke from ESPN insider Adam Schefter Saturday afternoon.

Phillips ended his 2022 campaign on the injured reserve list after suffering a pectoral injury.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

