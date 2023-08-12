Browns LB Jacob Phillips tears pectoral muscle, will miss entire season
Published: Aug. 12, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The linebacker corps for the Cleveland Browns are now thinned down after starting LB Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Friday’s preseason game against the Commanders.
The news broke from ESPN insider Adam Schefter Saturday afternoon.
Phillips ended his 2022 campaign on the injured reserve list after suffering a pectoral injury.
