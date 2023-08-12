Browns LB Jacob Phillips tears pectoral muscle, will miss entire season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The linebacker corps for the Cleveland Browns are now thinned down after starting LB Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Friday’s preseason game against the Commanders.

The news broke from ESPN insider Adam Schefter Saturday afternoon.

Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips, a former starter who finished last season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, will miss this season with a torn pec, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2023

Phillips ended his 2022 campaign on the injured reserve list after suffering a pectoral injury.

