Browns S Grant Delpit graduates from LSU

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) plays against the New York Jets during the first half...
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) plays against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the 17-15 loss Friday night to the Washington Commanders, the Cleveland Browns have a reason to celebrate in one of their own.

S Grant Delpit officially walked the stage in his cap and gown during his graduation from LSU.

Delpit spent three years in Baton Rouge wearing the LSU purple and gold, culminating his collegiate athletic career with a National Championship win in 2019.

Delpit was the Browns’ second-round draft selection in the following draft, and has been in Cleveland ever since.

