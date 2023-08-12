Canton woman sentenced for impersonating Child Protective Services worker, kidnapping infant

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Stark County Common Pleas Court this week sentenced a Canton woman who pleaded guilty to abducting an infant while posing as a Child Protective Services employee.

The incident happened at around 10:28 a.m. on March 17 in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive S.E. after a 3-week-old girl was stolen from the home, where officers were told a woman wore a nametag and claimed to be from Child Protective Services.

Police confirmed with CPS the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Sapphire McDougleh, was not an employee.

Police found the child and suspect vehicle in Coshocton County where they arrested McDougleh and a 21-year-old man that day.

Court records show the grand jury returned a no-bill on the 21-year-old, who was preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

McDoulegh previously pleaded not guilty to the following crimes and was held on $750,000 bond:

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Abduction, a third-degree felony

Forgery, a fifth-degree felony

Interference with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor

Personating an officer, a first-degree misdemeanor

McDoulegh on Aug. 2 pleaded guilty to the charges, court records say.

The judge on Wednesday sentenced McDoulegh to seven to 10.5 years in prison.

