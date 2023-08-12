Cleveland activists protest what they call unfair labeling of Black youth by city leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A protest was held in front of Cleveland City Hall late Friday afternoon, by a local activists concerned about how they say Black youth are being labeled by the city’s administration.

Jeff Mixon, the President of Black on Black Crime in Cuyahoga County and Political Director for Black on Black Crime, is officially requesting a meeting with Mayor Justin Bibb, Police Chief Wayne Drummond, and other city leaders. The group wants to discuss adding more resources and programs to help steer young people, including troubled teens towards a positive path in life.

Mixon realizes the violent crime in the City of Cleveland has reached crisis level but he says, “That’s a slippery slope when you start calling Black kids animals because what people hear is that all Black kids are animals.”

During a news conference on July 26, Police Chief Drummond talked about the arrest of 12 teens accused of viciously attacking a man at a gas station. The Chief made it clear that kind of violence won’t be tolerated and said, “To attack that man who’s doing absolutely nothing is animalistic behavior and we can’t have that in our community.”

Chief Drummond says the accused were suspects ages 12 to 16 who are committing violent, adult crimes. The suspects were caught on camera not only beating the man but they can be seen in the video pulling out an AR-15 and several other guns and firing off dozens of shots at a gas station on St. Clair and East 140th.

But, Mixon says, “We definitely feel that we need to stop attacking children, and we definitely feel that it’s time for the administration to invest in children as much as they invest in big business.”

However, some victims tell 19 News that crimes like this don’t just involve children, but children who are criminals.

Earnest Harris an educator with the group tells 19 News, “There will be no reduction in crime until he (Mayor Bibb) invests in the young people that’s causing the crime. If you don’t teach them skills you are going to have crime. If a boy can’t make, he’s going to take. If he can’t build, he’s going to steal. That’s just a natural fact.”

Representatives with the group New Era Cleveland run by Brother Faheem who is the Chairman says, it’s about investing in programs that stimulate a child’s mind, body, and soul and motivates them to want to achieve and do something positive. “It really starts with deprivation in our neighborhoods, not a lot of opportunity for our young people, access to certain resources and barriers in place for our young people. It’s more accessible for them to get guns and drugs and participate in gang violence than it is for them to do something positive and constructive in our neighborhoods.”

When asked by 19 News about what role parents need to play, Chairman Faheem said, “Everyone has to be held accountable for the role we play in the lack of direction, meaningful director for our young people.”

Mayor Bibb’s office responded saying, the Mayor knocked on 6,000 doors this summer to make sure families and their children were informed about resources and programs that are available in the city. In a statement, they went on to say: “Mayor Bibb, Chief Drummond, and the mayor’s leadership team care deeply about young people in the City of Cleveland. Throughout the summer we have been focused on ensuring that residents and families know about programming and resources - through the rec centers, CMSD, and others - that are available to keep youth engaged in safe, productive, and enjoyable activities, and provide youth and their families with access to social support specialists who help families navigate many of the root causes associated with violence.”

In that recent news conference, Police Chief Drummond made it clear he was referring to the actions of teens who commit violent, adult-like crimes.

