CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of using a victim’s food stamp card to purchase 1175.23 worth of items at Giant Eagle are wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The two made two purchases of $469.19 and $706.04 at 3050 West 117th St. at approximately 3:46 p.m. on July 7, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the car officers said they arrived in shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo spend $1175 with victim’s food stamp card at Giant Eagle, Cleveland police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this misuse of credit cards, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-208160 with your tips.

