Duo spend $1175 with victim’s food stamp card at Giant Eagle, Cleveland police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of using a victim’s food stamp card to purchase 1175.23 worth of items at Giant Eagle are wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The two made two purchases of $469.19 and $706.04 at 3050 West 117th St. at approximately 3:46 p.m. on July 7, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the car officers said they arrived in shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this misuse of credit cards, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-208160 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

