Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez gets suspension reduced to 2 games
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez will have a lesser punishment following the bench-clearing brawl during the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
According to AP’s Tom Withers, Ramirez will now be serving a 2-game suspension, which goes into effect Saturday.
Ramirez originally was given a 3-game suspension.
The brawl led to several players and coaches being either suspended or fined.
