2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez gets suspension reduced to 2 games

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez will have a lesser punishment following the bench-clearing brawl during the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

According to AP’s Tom Withers, Ramirez will now be serving a 2-game suspension, which goes into effect Saturday.

Ramirez originally was given a 3-game suspension.

The brawl led to several players and coaches being either suspended or fined.

RELATED: Social media reacts to José Ramírez, Tim Anderson fight during Guardians game

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during...
Guardians drop wild 9-8 game to Rays in Tampa
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio (6) claps at second base after hitting a double in the...
Guardians hang on to beat Blue Jays 4-3
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer gestures as he crosses the plate on a home run against the...
Blue Jays use Springer’s solo homer and Gausman’s 6 strikeouts to beat Guardians 1-0
Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee pitches to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning...
Bibee pitches 7 strong innings, Laureano gets RBI in Cleveland debut as Guards edge Blue Jays 1-0