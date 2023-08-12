Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez gets suspension reduced to 2 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez will have a lesser punishment following the bench-clearing brawl during the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

According to AP’s Tom Withers, Ramirez will now be serving a 2-game suspension, which goes into effect Saturday.

Ramirez originally was given a 3-game suspension.

José Ramírez had his 3-game suspension reduced to 2 for fighting Tim Anderson. He'll begin serving it today. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 12, 2023

The brawl led to several players and coaches being either suspended or fined.

