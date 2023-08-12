Guardians drop wild 9-8 game to Rays in Tampa
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wander Franco hit a walk-off homer in the 9th, breaking an 8-8 tie and lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a wild win Friday night at Tropicana Field.
Cleveland had erased an 8-5 deficit in the top of the 9th, scoring 3 runs without putting a ball in play. Tampa Bay pitchers allowed 4 walks, 3 wild pitches and 3 runs in the inning.
Guardians reliever Daniel Norris had a nightmare inning of his own, walking 4 batters in the 7th and allowing 3 runs.
Myles Straw homered for Cleveland, breaking the longest homerless streak in the majors (716 days).
Former Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale started for the Rays, going 5 innings and allowing 2 runs on 7 hits.
Cleveland drops to 56-61 on the season.
