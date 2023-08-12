2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians drop wild 9-8 game to Rays in Tampa

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during...
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wander Franco hit a walk-off homer in the 9th, breaking an 8-8 tie and lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a wild win Friday night at Tropicana Field.

Cleveland had erased an 8-5 deficit in the top of the 9th, scoring 3 runs without putting a ball in play. Tampa Bay pitchers allowed 4 walks, 3 wild pitches and 3 runs in the inning.

Guardians reliever Daniel Norris had a nightmare inning of his own, walking 4 batters in the 7th and allowing 3 runs.

Myles Straw homered for Cleveland, breaking the longest homerless streak in the majors (716 days).

Former Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale started for the Rays, going 5 innings and allowing 2 runs on 7 hits.

Cleveland drops to 56-61 on the season.

