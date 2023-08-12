Guardians drop wild 9-8 game to Rays in Tampa

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wander Franco hit a walk-off homer in the 9th, breaking an 8-8 tie and lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a wild win Friday night at Tropicana Field.

HAVE A WANDERFUL NIGHT!!! WANDER FRANCO WALKS IT OFF WITH A BLAST TO RIGHT AND THE RAYS BEAT THE GUARDIANS 9-8 pic.twitter.com/3dDwCYoiUR — MLB Clutch Moments & Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) August 12, 2023

Cleveland had erased an 8-5 deficit in the top of the 9th, scoring 3 runs without putting a ball in play. Tampa Bay pitchers allowed 4 walks, 3 wild pitches and 3 runs in the inning.

This is the absolute WEIRDEST Guardians game I’ve ever seen in my life



Myles Straw home run



3 walks, a hit batter, and 3 wild pitches score 3 Guardians runners in the 9th to tie the game



Many strange errors from both teams — JN11 (@j_nejman11) August 12, 2023

Guardians reliever Daniel Norris had a nightmare inning of his own, walking 4 batters in the 7th and allowing 3 runs.

Myles Straw homered for Cleveland, breaking the longest homerless streak in the majors (716 days).

Used to pray for times like this.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/5xHlearGIG — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 12, 2023

Former Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale started for the Rays, going 5 innings and allowing 2 runs on 7 hits.

Cleveland drops to 56-61 on the season.

