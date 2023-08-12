2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals $3,500 from woman who just sold her car, Cleveland Police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing $3,500 from a victim who just sold her vehicle is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened on July 27, according to police.

Police said the suspect is known to drive a newer white Chevrolet Camaro convertible.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-228740 with your tips.

