Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of First Energy customers are without power due to severe storms rolling through the area. These storms have produced tornado warnings and hail.

There are currently 10,774 customers who have lost their power.

CUYAHOGA (OH) 623

ERIE (OH) 4,550

MAHONING (OH) 4,224

MEDINA (OH) 456

Check the FirstEnergy website for the latest outage information.

