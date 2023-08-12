Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of First Energy customers are without power due to severe storms rolling through the area. These storms have produced tornado warnings and hail.

There are currently 10,774 customers who have lost their power.

CUYAHOGA (OH) 623

ERIE (OH) 4,550

MAHONING (OH) 4,224

MEDINA (OH) 456

Check the FirstEnergy website for the latest outage information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.