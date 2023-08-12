Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of First Energy customers are without power due to severe storms rolling through the area. These storms have produced tornado warnings and hail.
There are currently 10,774 customers who have lost their power.
CUYAHOGA (OH) 623
ERIE (OH) 4,550
MAHONING (OH) 4,224
MEDINA (OH) 456
Check the FirstEnergy website for the latest outage information.
