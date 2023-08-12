Trumbull County alleged rapist had videos having ‘sexual conduct’ with child, police say

HUBBARD, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused is behind bars after officers found videos of him having “sexual conduct” with a child, Hubbard City Police confirmed.

HPD said they conducted a search warrant of 67-year-old David M. Kerester at his home in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street.

Liberty Township Police arrested Kerester on an active warrant the night of Aug. 10 on Belmont Avenue, said HPD.

HPD stated Kerester had items indicating he was trying to leave the area.

The investigation was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip, according to HPD.

HPD said their officers and special agents found digital evidence that showed Kerester possessed pictures and videos containing child sexual assault material.

“Officers also discovered videos of Kerester having sexual conduct with a child,” HPD stated.

Authorities also seized electronic and recording devices to analyze, said HPD.

HPD confirmed Kerester was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on one count of rape and 10 counts relating to possession of child pornography with no bond.

Additional charges are expected later in this ongoing investigation, according to HPD.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers and Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force K-9 Unit deputies assisted HPD in the investigation.

David M. Kerester (Hubbard City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.