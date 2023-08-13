Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman to face judge in arraignment hearing

GRAPHIC WARNING: This story contains graphic details of torture and sexual assault. Viewer discretion is advised.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing and sexually assaulting a woman will be facing a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge Monday for his arraignment hearing.

Police on Aug. 1 arrested Preston Anderson, who is accused of causing serious harm to a 41-year-old woman over the course of two days in an apartment near E. 75th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Anderson poured boiling canola oil onto the victim, who suffered third-degree burns on multiple parts of her body as a result.

The criminal complaint filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court details the victim suffered two fractured ribs, a fractured cheek bone and a fractured nose after being kicked and punched by Anderson.

The criminal complaint also says Anderson did not allow the victim to eat, drink, or go to the bathroom throughout that time span while sexually assaulting her three times.

The victim, who also received bruising on her neck after being strangled, was able to escape on July 28 by going to the apartment’s security and hiding in a bathroom.

Anderson faces 18 charges:

4 counts of rape, all first-degree felonies

2 counts of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies

1 count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony

7 counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies

2 counts of strangulation, both third-degree felonies

1 count of retaliation, a third-degree felony

1 count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor

The arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m.

