Cleveland Police: 20-year-old man dead following 2-vehicle crash in city’s Central neighborhood

CPD confirmed officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.
CPD confirmed officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died following a 2-vehicle crash Sunday, according to Cleveland Police officials.

CPD Sgt. Sabrina Walker confirmed the crash occurred near E. 55th Street and Scovill Avenue, in the city’s Central neighborhood.

CPD confirmed officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Andrew McNaughton, of Willoughby.

Walker did not specify the circumstances behind the crash, adding that it is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

