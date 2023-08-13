2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Geauga County boat accident hospitalizes 2 adults, 3 children

Geauga County boat accident hospitalizes 2 adults, 3 children
Geauga County boat accident hospitalizes 2 adults, 3 children(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A boat crash in Troy Township left 5 hospitalized, according to the Troy Township Fire Department.

According to the fire captain, two adults and three kids were taken to University Hospitals Geauga after an incident involving a rented kayak and a rented canoe.

One of the adults is in serious condition, officials said.

The kids range in age; a 14-month-old, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Officials said only the children were wearing life jackets when the watercrafts overturned.

The fire department said several other agencies were on scene including departments from:

  • Troy Township
  • Burton Township
  • Parkman
  • Auburn
  • Geauga (dive team and drone team)
  • The Ohio Department of Natural Resources
  • Hiram
  • Mantua
  • Community EMS

No other details, such as the cause of the crash or the condition of those involved, have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

At least 1 injured in Kinsman neighborhood shooting, police say
At least 1 injured in Kinsman neighborhood shooting, police say
Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed one the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way signs on E. 99th Street...
Cleveland Police: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony sign stolen 2 days after street dedication
Preston Anderson
Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing woman to face judge in arraignment hearing
Mackenzie Shirilla
Verdict to be announced in trial of Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal crash