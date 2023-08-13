Geauga County boat accident hospitalizes 2 adults, 3 children
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A boat crash in Troy Township left 5 hospitalized, according to the Troy Township Fire Department.
According to the fire captain, two adults and three kids were taken to University Hospitals Geauga after an incident involving a rented kayak and a rented canoe.
One of the adults is in serious condition, officials said.
The kids range in age; a 14-month-old, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old.
Officials said only the children were wearing life jackets when the watercrafts overturned.
The fire department said several other agencies were on scene including departments from:
- Troy Township
- Burton Township
- Parkman
- Auburn
- Geauga (dive team and drone team)
- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources
- Hiram
- Mantua
- Community EMS
No other details, such as the cause of the crash or the condition of those involved, have been released at this time.
