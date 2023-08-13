Geauga County boat accident hospitalizes 2 adults, 3 children

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A boat crash in Troy Township left 5 hospitalized, according to the Troy Township Fire Department.

According to the fire captain, two adults and three kids were taken to University Hospitals Geauga after an incident involving a rented kayak and a rented canoe.

One of the adults is in serious condition, officials said.

The kids range in age; a 14-month-old, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Officials said only the children were wearing life jackets when the watercrafts overturned.

The fire department said several other agencies were on scene including departments from:

Troy Township

Burton Township

Parkman

Auburn

Geauga (dive team and drone team)

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Hiram

Mantua

Community EMS

No other details, such as the cause of the crash or the condition of those involved, have been released at this time.

