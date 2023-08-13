Holmes County Fair goes on despite two big bouts of rain and tornado warning

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on,’ and it did at the Holmes County Fairgrounds in Millersburg, even in spite of threatening storms and a tornado warning.

Ironically, in three and a half hours, three and a half inches of rain fell.

When a tornado siren sounded on Saturday afternoon, thousands of fairgoers went running for cover to two buildings located onsite. But, heavy rain and lightning forced families enjoying the final day of the six-day fair to seek shelter, not once, but twice on the same day.

Kerry Taylor, the President of the Holmes County Fair Board tells 19 News he’s just thankful the fair wasn’t washed out or wiped out due to severe weather on the final day of the community event’s 100th anniversary. Taylor says what’s most important is the fair board had a safety plan in place and it worked, “So, we were easily able to accommodate everybody that wanted to get inside. All of the amusement rides were shut down, vendors shut down during the duration of the tornado warning.”

Taylor says even before the tornado warning sounded his staff was on the phone with the National Weather Service, the Emergency Management Director was on site and a plan of action was in place. He credits their safety plan for keeping everyone safe with no injuries.

There was also no damage on their fairgrounds according to Taylor, just food, fun, the demolition derby, a live band and goats gone wild in one of the buildings after their tent collapsed because of the rain, “We’ve been given the all clear, I hope that’s true, and the demolition derby started a half hour late, that’s not too bad.

We have a local band on our side stage and people are still coming in the gate.”

As for the bonus left behind after the storm, the Holmes County Fair Board can collect on its rain insurance, because a large amount of rain fell within a short span of time. The money helps offset the cost of lost attendance, repairs, or other issues caused by the rain.

